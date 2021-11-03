As the year begins to wind down in a hectic frenzy, don’t get caught without a present for everyone on your ‘nice list’ this holiday season.
Get a head start on your holiday shopping this weekend at the Huntsville Antique Shows’ third shopping event of the year, as the Huntsville Holiday Market is set to take place at the Walker County Fairgrounds, featuring small businesses with unique items from near and far.
Held the first weekend of November, the holiday market is set to feature over 75 vendors, pedaling their wares including anything and everything, from antiques, clothing, home decor, wreaths and charcuterie boards, to home made pet treats, furniture and Scentsy products.
Local favorite, Huntsville Junkers, will be returning to offer a wide variety of antiques, vintage holiday items and “rusty stuff,” while Hunziker Farms will have the perfect gift for any foodie with their selection of canned goods.
Oklahoma based favorite, Mallard Bay Antiques, is a hit at all three Huntsville Antique Shows, according to event organizer Kay King, and will be returning with their selection of turquoise jewelry, western collectibles, serapes and vintage cowboy hats.
“Many of our vendors make their living doing shows like the Huntsville Holiday Market. Many shows have been canceled since the spring of last year due to the pandemic, so I think it is more important now than ever before to support our small businesses,” King said.
Shopping with small businesses not only benefits shoppers with a unique present to put under the tree, it may end up being a more affordable option, as retailers are already predicting shortages in store inventory for the holiday season due to the pandemic’s ongoing supply chain issues.
“Don’t panic over Christmas shopping, just change where you shop. Instead of shopping at the large corporate stores, come out and find a hand crafted gift, a homegrown jam selection or that special collector’s item for your loved one,” King added.
The Huntsville Holiday Market will take place at the Walker County Fairgrounds, located at 3925 S Hwy. 30 W in Huntsville, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission into the event is $7 per person and is good for entry to both days, while kids 12 years-old and under get in free.
