Health conscious citizens will have a new store to turn to for all their supplement and vitamin needs in August.
SNH Supplements and owner Skyler Henson are set to open the doors at their new store, located at 1523 Normal Park Drive August 1.
“We are really excited to open our new store here in Huntsville,” Henson said. “I saw the large student population and health conscious residents with only GNC to turn to. I wanted them to have a better option than there or online, where you do not know what you are getting.
SNH has built a loyal following over its four years of operation in Conroe. The business is now being franchised, with a third location planned for New Caney later this year. They will carry products including workout boosters, detox supplements and vitamins.
“As a brick and mortar store, I am responsible for what I sell and my reputation is at stake,” Henson added. “That is why I ensure I carry the best products and cater them to the clients specific need.”
Henson says that these types of supplements are vital for all people, but especially important for athletes and those working out regularly. Henson also said that without some vital nutrients and vitamins, even athletes can burn muscle rather than fat and retain fat.
“These are vital ingredients you need to recover from strenuous workouts,” Henson said. “They are important to live a healthy life, and I will always make sure my customers have what they need or they can come back and I will make it right.”
SNH will also be offering a 10% discount to police, firefighters, EMS and military.
“I am part of the community, you can talk to me and get to know me,” Henson added. “At SNH you will get a better product at a better price.”
SNH is planning to host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of its new location and to become part of the Huntsville family.
