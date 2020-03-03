Did Super Tuesday sneak up on you?
Maybe you recently noticed that you didn't get a chance to vote early. Or perhaps you missed the deadline to apply for a mail ballot.
No need to panic. You've still got time to make sure your vote for your preference for president of the United States is counted.
Here's what to know:
Who is still in the race for president?
Ballots in Walker County contain not only the candidates for president, but will also decide nominees for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.
It’s worth noting that several of the candidates for President on the Super Tuesday ballot are no longer in the race.
On the Republican side, only Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld are still candidates, so any votes cast for another candidate will be moot.
On the Democratic side, 17 candidates appear, but only six national candidates are still in the race after Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer dropped out after the South Carolina primary. Those include: Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael R. Bloomberg and Joseph R. Biden.
The race for Congress
Two primaries that could shape politics in the U.S. Congress will be voted on in Walker County, as both Senator John Coryn and Rep. Kevin Brady are up for re-election. Both will be in the Republican Primary.
Cornyn will square off against Virgil Bierschwale, John Anthony Castro, Mark Yancey and Dwayne Stovall. On the Democratic race for Cornyn’s seat, 12 candidates will appear, which include: Victor Hugo Harris, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., Chris Bell, Adrian Ocegueda, Royce West, Sema Hernandez, Mary (MJ) Hegar, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, Annie ‘Mama’ Garcia, Michael Cooper, D.R. Hunter and Amanda K. Edwards.
Brady will face Kirk Osborn and Melissa Esparza-Mathis in the Republican Primary, while the Democratic Primary will consist of Elizabeth Hernandez and Laura Jones.
Ballot propositions
Each party’s primary includes a number of propositions, which ask for voters’ opinions on various hot-button issues. It is important for voters to know that these are not prospective laws. The propositions are non-binding and are little more than a glorified opinion poll.
Republican voters will be asked such questions to if Texas should support the construction of President Trump's border wall and if the state should restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
Meanwhile, Democrat voters will answer questions about Texans’ right to quality healthcare and high-quality public education including affordable college.
There are 10 propositions on the Republican ballot, and 11 on the Democratic ballot.
Where do I vote?
On Election Day, voters are required to vote at the designated polling center, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locations include:
• Walker County Annex (Pct. 101 & 102) — 1301 Sam Houston Ave.
• Cook Springs Baptist Church (Pct. 103) — 1936 Hwy. 75 N.
• Northside Baptist Church (Pct. 104) — 1207 FM 980.
• Walker County Storm Shelter (Pct. 201) — 455 Hwy. 75 N.
• Walker County Fairgrounds (Pct. 203 & 204) — 3925 Hwy. 30 W.
• Elkins Lake Conference Center (Pct. 205) — 634 Cherry Hills Drive
• Huntsville Fire Station No. 1 (Pct. 206) — 1987 Veterans Memorial Parkway
• Huntsville ISD Transportation Building (Pct. 301) — 95 Martin Luther King
• Calvary Baptist Church (Pct. 302 & 303) — 1135 Hwy. 190
• Riverside United Methodist Church (Pct. 304) — 2341 FM 980.
• University Heights Baptist Church (Pct. 401) — 2400 Sycamore Ave.
• Phelps First Methodist Church (Pct. 403) — 13 Dorrell Road.
• New Waverly First Baptist Church (Pct. 404) — 460 Fisher Street, New Waverly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.