Super Mercado Las Flores Taqueria y Carniceria adds authentic flavor to Huntsville Mexican food scene

For 18 years, Juan Flores had watched development flourish in the community and wondered when this rapid growth would see an authentic Mexican store open in Huntsville.
Flores decided to take action and leave his job as a welder to open Super Mercado Las Flores Taqueria y Carniceria with his wife Armida eight months ago.
“Houston and Conroe have all kinds Mexican stores, so I wanted to try it right here because Huntsville is growing and I hope my business grows too,” Super Mercado Las Flores owner Juan Flores said.
Located an old shopping center on Sam Houston Avenue, Super Mercado is small and unassuming ... your friendly neighborhood mom-and-pop style store. Though, Flores has his sights set on growth.
“It’s kind of slow, but it’s working. It’s hard work, I work seven days a week, 12-13 hour days … it’s kind of hard but you have to work for your own,” Flores said.
The small business owner comes from humble roots with only a sixth grade education. His family was too poor to continue his learning in Mexico, so Flores immigrated to the United states in pursuit of a better life. He lived in Georgia for 18 years before moving to Huntsville to be near his wife’s family.
His hard work and determination has led Flores to what many would call the American dream, working only for himself and his family while bringing access to authentic Mexican goods to the community.
Super Mercado offers a modest selection of Mexican groceries and meats in addition to their taqueria, however Flores looks to the public for what they would like to see in his store, maintaining the care and customer service that won’t be found in nationwide box stores.
“People come by and if they are looking for something and I don’t have it, I tell them to let me know so I can find it and the next time they come by, I will have it,” Flores said.
Their wide selection of fresh meats draws a busy weekend crowd as customers stock up on beef ribs, chorizo and more with options for regular cuts or ones prepared in his homemade marinade for family barbecues.
As for the taqueria, everything down to the tortillas and three different types of salsa are homemade and carefully perfected by Flores, his wife Armida and their four employees.
“Every bit of food that we make, is tested it out before we put it on the table, we want to make sure that people are going to like it,” Flores said.
Much as barbecue made in Texas will differ from barbecue made in New York, food across Mexico differs by state, and with a plethora of Mexican restaurants seemingly occupying every corner of Huntsville, Super Mercado brings a different take than most with cuisine authentic to his home of Jalisco, Mexico.
“There’s a lot of Mexican restaurants in Huntsville, but I’ve been talking to a lot of people and those restaurants don’t sell real Mexican food, they have Tex-Mex and we try to be real Mexican food,” Flores said.
Mexican staples such as tacos, tortitas, tortas, burritos, quesadillas and plates are offered daily with different specials rotating every day.
Tostadas, tamales, beef ribs, chicken leg quarter plates, pozole and chicken or beef soup are kept on steady rotation throughout the week, while carnitas, barbacoa, chicharrones and menudo are saved for the weekends
“We already started, now we just have to keep going and maybe we’ll grow later on,” Flores said.
Super Mercado Las Flores is located at 2514 Sam Houston Avenue, suite C in Huntsville.