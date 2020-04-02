In the wake of closing its doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Old Town Theatre in Huntsville has announced a live stream concert series featuring a performance from the 2016 winner of NBC’s “The Voice.”
The April 8 concert will feature Jason “Sundance” Head who burst onto the music scene in 2007 when he finished in the Top 13 of American Idol. Sundance went on to win season 11 “The Voice.”
But for the Porter native, the live stream concert is just a small way he can give back to the hundreds of small theatres that have seen financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had a lot of offers to do similar events, but when Clay (Coursey) approached me about the struggles around the theater, I knew I had to help out,” Sundance said. “I have performed at Old Town many times and I think local theaters are very important for communities and traveling musicians. I want to ensure that this theater is still around and the community can have some great entertainment.”
Sundance Head’s livestream concert will feature a one hour, full set of songs.
“I will be performing some original songs and covers during the livestream,” Sundance added. “I hope many people decide to tune in and spread the word so we can save the theater. We need not only people in Huntsville but others too. It will be a great opportunity for people to enjoy some good music and distract from all that we are going through.”
In order to tune into the show, viewers are asked to make a donation, which can be $1, $5, $10 or $20. Donors can make their contributions on Venmo through OldTown-Theatre, PayPal, or at www.outhousetickets.com.
“A theatre like Old Town is never prepared to shut down for several months at a time, and it is struggling to keep the doors open,” Coursey added, who is also the owner of C2 Entertainment. “We wanted to come up with a way to help the theater and bring some joy to the community. We know many people are struggling right now and we wanted to ensure it is affordable and safe.
“The theater is in big need right now and we think this concert will be a nice distraction from the anxiety and fear of the virus. If you cannot make a donation, just get the word out about the fundraiser. It would be a major help and we want to keep bringing entertainment to Huntsville for years to come.”
Sundance Head is set to return to Old Town Theater for a live performance in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.