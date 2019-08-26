Suddenlink Communications, one of the nation’s largest broadband communications and video services provider, announced Monday, the expansion of its 1 gigabit broadband service and expanded entertainment offerings into the city of New Waverly.
The expansion includes access to hundreds of channels and OTT streaming applications such as YouTube and Netflix.
“I'm very excited to have Suddenlink come to the City of New Waverly and surrounding areas,” stated Walker County Commissioner Jimmy Henry. “History is being made and it is only the beginning. We welcome Suddenlink to our little town.”
Mayor Nathaniel James echoed the sentiments.
“I am proud to announce Suddenlink services are now available in the city of New Waverly,” James said.
In celebration of Altice USA’s network expansion, a ribbon cutting will be held at New Waverly City Hall on Tuesday, August 27th, at 9 a.m. All members of the New Waverly community are invited to attend.
"We are thrilled to offer gigabit broadband service and an exceptional entertainment experience to New Waverly, bringing ultra-fast, secure and reliable connectivity to more residential and business customers across the U.S.,” said Travis Nance, Regional Vice President of Altice USA. “This is the latest achievement in our network investment journey to provide our customers nationwide with high- speed internet services to meet their entertainment and connectivity needs now and in the future.”
Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.
