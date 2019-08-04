Last year, Daniele Jordan was preparing for another year as an assistant principal at Huntsville High School.
Things are a little different for the veteran educator as the 2019 school year approaches.
Jordan will be heading up Hornet Success Academy, an alternative education program focused on providing at-risk students an different setting to obtain their high school diploma. It is a revamp of a program that was cut nearly 10 years ago.
“When I arrived here it was almost immediate that I started hearing about a need to address students that were overaged and not able to graduate in the traditional setting,” HISD superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “We immediately started exploring facilities and programs that we could replicate in Huntsville to serve this population of kids that weren’t being served.”
HSA will use a blended instructional method using a direct-teach model and Edgenuity — a credit recovery/ credit acceleration program that provides students with self-paced, guided and interactive courses to help students accrue high school credit. Certified teachers will also be available to assist students through the Edgenuity program and reteach subjects as needed with an emphasis to master the STAAR End of Course exams.
“If a student needs Algebra 1, they can just go into the self-guided program and will have a teacher right there that can provide one-on-one instruction,” Jordan said. “Our focus is really on the fifth year students who are behind in credits and want to play catch-up and graduate.”
Officials plan to have 40 students enrolled in HSA for the inaugural year. In order to qualify, a student must have extenuative or unusual circumstances that prevent them from attending traditional classes. Seniors who will not graduate through the traditional program within one year and juniors who will not graduate within two years are also eligible to apply.
“Right now we are maxing out at 40 students, but it needs to be the right 40 students,” Jordan said. “This is an application-based program. We will look at attendance, discipline and even who students interact with. We are looking for the right fit, so if I need to start with only 15 and bring in students throughout the year I will.”
The program will also allow for a flexible four-hour schedule to meet the student’s needs. Students will be required to attend a minimum of four instructional hours per day, but they are encouraged to attend the full eight hours.
Huntsville ISD officials are also hoping that the new academy will help increase the district’s graduation rate, which was 85.5% on the 2018 accountability assessment, as compared to a graduation rate of 89.7% across the state.
“We are about level with the state when it comes to dropouts,” Jordan added. “With this program our district is going in the right direction for student success. I would always see kids not come back to school that I knew we could have gotten. With this program we can now bring them back and help them finish school.”
Officials also believe that the program will help prepare at-risk students for a future career with HSA attendees encouraged to participate in the high school’s career and technical education program.
“The kids in the academy will be able to take everything from our mechanics program to welding to cosmetology, and get certifications for those courses,” assistant superintendent Marcus Forney said. “We are in the business of educating kids and the success academy is just another tool to educate kids and prepare them for a bright future.”
Parents and students interested in attending Huntsville Success Academy are encouraged to attend an information night on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.