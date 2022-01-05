Students to return to campus despite COVID uptick

While select schools within the Texas State University System will be opting to postpone in-person learning amidst the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Sam Houston State University is prepared to head back to campus in full-force Wednesday, Jan. 12.
“While I wish we could put COVID-19 behind us, we’ll begin the spring semester facing another surge due to the Omicron variant,” said President Alisa White in an update sent out Monday. “We managed to enjoy a wonderful fall semester in spite of the Delta variant surge, and if we continue to follow our proven mitigation strategies, I’m confident the spring can be just as successful.”
The Delta variant took the globe by storm in 2021, reaching its peak in late summer and early fall, quickly becoming the dominant strain of the coronavirus due to its increased ease of transmissibility. However, the Omicron variant has since risen to dominance.
Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 510 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Walker County, while in Texas as a whole, one of every four COVID-19 tests are returning positive, the highest positivity rate the state has seen since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to state data.
In San Marcos, Texas State University announced on Monday that classes will temporarily be moved to online or remote learning beginning Jan. 18, through Jan. 30, due to the current surge of COVID-19, reporting 782 new cases in Hays County on Monday. In an abundance of caution, fellow Texas State University System school Sul Ross State University will follow suit, holding remote classes for its first week of the spring semester, starting Jan. 10, with only four new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Brewster County.
“The COVID-19 Work Group monitors CDC guidance and data from Walker and Montgomery Counties and surrounding areas,” White said. “Based on the most current information, we will start the spring semester as planned, in-person, Wednesday, Jan. 12. We will continue to monitor the situation as new data becomes available.”
In 2021, a total of 1,090 COVID-19 cases were reported to the university, the majority of which affected the student population. Sam Houston was recognized as a 2021 Star Award recipient by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board based on its overall response to ensure the health, safety and success of its campus and the community throughout the pandemic. The school has adapted to improve efficiencies on campus, including safety signage, upgraded filtration and HVAC systems and UV lighting, sanitizer stations, personal protective equipment for faculty, free COVID testing and vaccination clinics, technology assistance for students and enhanced mental health services.
As Sam Houston prepares for the return of the spring semester in the coming weeks, White is encouraging students, faculty and staff to practice preventative measures, including getting vaccinations and boosters, utilizing free testing, staying home when sick and reporting infection.
“I look forward to the time we can anticipate a new semester without having to talk about COVID-19, but in the meantime, I appreciate you all for helping to make 2022 a safer and healthier year for our entire Bearkat community,” White said.
