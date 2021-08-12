HUNTSVILLE — Things are a little different on school campuses this year.
Public school students will be flooding into classrooms for the first day of the 2021-22 school year today at Huntsville ISD, with eager faces, box lunches, and a world of learning to explore.
However, how education will look over the year will be ever-evolving.
Heading into the year, public schools — including Huntsville and New Waverly ISD and Sam Houston State University — will be barred from enforcing mask mandates, under orders from Gov. Greg Abbott.
But with infections and hospitalizations on the rise and vaccinations out of reach for young children, districts in blue-leaning urban areas especially are rebelling against the laws and requiring masks in schools — even if it means facing consequences from governors and courts. Districts in Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Broward County, Florida, are among those defying the mask laws.
“I think that masks are critical for this school district,” Huntsville ISD Board member JT Langley said during a trustee meeting last week. “The governor has kind of forced our hand, but for the safety of the people in this district we have to highly recommend that students and teachers wear masks.”
Health experts say that masks are a key coronavirus-prevention tool that doesn’t pose health risks for kids older than toddler age and are most effective when worn by a larger number of people. The Centers for Disease Control has again recommended them for schools.
But mask rules have nevertheless drawn fierce protest, including takeovers of school board meetings, from activists who worry about side effects, question the need and say parents should decide.
Students at Sam Houston State University will be returning to the Huntsville community on Friday as students move into their dorms and apartments. The first day of classes at SHSU is Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.