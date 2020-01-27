Students honored at alumni scholarship fundraiser

Two scholarships were awarded to area students at the 7th annual Sam Houston Alumni Association Scholarship Fundraiser Monday night at the Elkins Lake Clubhouse.
The fundraiser has generated over $100,000 since the inception of the Walker County Area Alumni and Friends Club of SHSU in 2012. Monday’s event included a four course dinner, live music by the SHSU School of Music, door prizes and a keynote address by SHSU orchestra director Dr. Jacob Sustaitia.
“We have seen our school of music grow exponentially in recent years thanks to the administration and fundraisers like these,” Sustaitia said. “We now have an orchestra comprised of ballet, opera and chamber performers. We also have an annual scholarship fund of $350,000 because of these donations, with 95% of music students on scholarship. I am an example of the importance of scholarships, as I would have never made it to college without it. Additionally, music education engages creative minds, enriches someone and music students are typically more successful across the board.”
Although only two scholarships were awarded Monday, the organization has already awarded nine additional $1,500 scholarships to students around the area, including Walker, Madison, Trinity and San Jacinto Counties. Monday’s recipients were a pair of Madisonville High School graduates Shelby Lane, a music education major at SHSU, and Scott Lyles, a SHSU criminal justice major.
“We are so grateful for the opportunity scholarships provide to students who have the desire to obtain education but may have obstacles in the way,” SHSU President Dana Hoyt said. “Our school continues to grow in enrollment and space, but we want to continue improving our programs and outreach to those who want to learn.”
There are currently 14,279 SHSU Alumni Association members, with 3,306 lifetime members. The group also hosts 500 alumni events throughout the year and recently saw the opening of a new alumni center on campus.