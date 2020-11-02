Hosted by Sam Houston State University’s College of Arts & Media, the “Dateline: Democracy” online series continues with two more special guest interviews. The public is invited to join in as media industry experts engage with SHSU mass communication students in a virtual conversation.
NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent, Andrea Mitchell, will take part on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. The national reporter is host of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.” In 2019, Mitchell earned a Lifetime Achievement Emmy for her journalistic work.
Nov. 10 at 5 p.m., Susan Page, Washington Bureau chief of USA Today is the guest visitor. Page has covered 10 presidential campaigns and six White House administrations. Most recently, she served as moderator of the 2020 Vice Presidential debate.
“Dateline: Democracy” is hosted by Peter Roussel, Philip G. Warner endowed chair in the Department of Mass Communication and professor Mike Yawn, director of SHSU’s Center for Law, Engagement, and Politics.
“It’s really nice to visit with these people, with reporters who are still very active,” Roussel said. “I think it’s invaluable for the students to hear their inside perspectives about their careers.”
Although the interviews are part of an online independent study course, the series will broadcast live on The College of Arts and Media Facebook page. Previous guests have included Lesley Stahl and Sam Donaldson.
