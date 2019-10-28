Student plans show at Satellite Gallery

A Sam Houston State senior will showcase her work at the Satellite Gallery in Downtown Huntsville.
Marissa Mix’s solo exhibition, Adventures In Abstraction, is a showcase of playful paintings that are representative of her recent trip to Iceland. The exhibition’s reception is free and open to the public and will be held November 5 from 6-7:30 pm with a brief artist talk at 6:30 pm.
Mix is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art with Honors from Sam Houston State University in the Spring of 2020. Marissa is active in the Art Department and has exhibited work in both the Satellite and Gaddis Geeslin Gallery in Huntsville.
The Satellite Gallery, located at 1216 University Avenue, is open on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can schedule an appointment to view the work during off hours or direct any questions to Frank Graham at flg002@shsu.edu.
To find out more information regarding other galleries at Sam Houston State University or more events, visit http:://shsu.edu/academics/art/galleries.html.
