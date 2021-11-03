Student-doctor awarded scholarship for commitment to diversity

Darian Dozier, a second-year osteopathic medical student at Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine (SHSU-COM), has been awarded the 2021 Sherry R. Arnstein Minority Student Scholarship.
Recognizing underrepresented minority students in osteopathic medical education, the annual scholarship is awarded to two minority osteopathic students per year, one first-year student and one continuing, who show a commitment to raising diversity awareness. The award is open to eligible applicants across the United States attending one of the 37 colleges accredited by the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM). Student doctor Dozier is the first student from SHSU-COM to receive the scholarship.
“I’m really honored to be selected as one of the recipients. This couldn’t have come at a better time, and I’m proud to represent SHSU-COM,” Dozier said. “I want to thank the faculty and staff for bringing this opportunity to my attention and providing their ultimate support. Thank you to the selection committee and AACOM. I’m beyond blessed to receive this award.”
Named in honor of former AACOM Executive Director Sherry R. Arnstein, the scholarship was endowed by the Arnstein family to honor her legacy and to help at least one current and one new minority osteopathic student fund their education.
“These students represent the future of osteopathic medicine and the future of America’s healthcare network,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO. “Our country is in desperate need of highly trained and skilled physicians…particularly doctors of color and those dedicated to practicing in underserved and rural areas. Dozier has demonstrated the ability to overcome challenges and is committed to bringing osteopathic medical treatment to those most in need. There is no better way to honor the legacy of Sherry Arnstein.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.