Student animation show to be featured at Satellite Gallery

The Sam Houston State University Satellite Gallery will host “Pen to Screen,” an exhibition featuring the works of senior animation student Reid Frucci. The show will be on display Oct. 23-24.
“Pen to Screen” will exhibit a celebration of the creative process and the elements that come together to create an animation. Reid draws upon his own experiences with growth to craft abstract and stylized narratives on-screen. The exhibit will display a fully finished animation, as well as pieces demonstrating many of the steps behind the creation.
Reid is currently attending Sam Houston State, and will graduate in December with a bachelor of fine arts in computer animation. He has been included in many exhibitions and festivals, as well as collaborations such as the 24 Hours Student Animation Contest. After graduation, Reid plans to move to Austin and enter the animation industry as a storyboard artist.
The Satellite Gallery is located at 1216 University Avenue in Huntsville. The venue is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday’s and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday’s.
