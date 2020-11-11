New Waverly ISD is moving forward with plans to bring select students back to the classroom.
In a letter to parents on Wednesday, the district’s superintendent said that he has received confirmation from the Texas Education Agency that New Waverly ISD can force students who are unsuccessful to return to face-to-face learning.
“Our stated goal has always been to allow families to make the choice that was best for them. We must also consider the purpose of school: learning,” Superintendent Darol Hail said.
At a board of trustees meeting last month, Hail said that nearly 30% of online learners were failing at least one class, with over half of those failing multiple classes. He said in his most recent update that the district will continue to provide remote learning for students who are having success with remote learning.
“We know that health issues must still be considered. We must also work to help our students that have not been successful return to an environment where they have a greater opportunity to succeed,” the superintendent noted.
The news comes as communities around Texas are seeing another spike in COVID-19 cases. No new COVID cases were reported at New Waverly ISD within the past week, however cases are starting to rise again in the rural precinct surrounding the district.
