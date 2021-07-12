Police departments in Walker County are calling on residents to lock their vehicles and to secure valuables due to an increase in vehicle burglaries and thefts over the past few weeks.
In Huntsville, 12 vehicle break-ins have been reported since the beginning of July. Both HPD and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office have also reported a combined three stolen vehicles this month.
Huntsville Police spokesman Lt. Jim Barnes said that patrol officers are seeing a little bit of everything with the thefts. He noted that most of the vehicle burglaries are overwhelmingly coming from unlocked vehicles at residential locations near Sam Houston State University.
Barnes added that two 17-year-old juveniles were recently arrested in connection to the burglaries.
He also noted that multiple firearms have been reported stolen due to the vehicle thefts. Residents are encouraged to remove firearms from their vehicles when they get home.
“Guns are a very valuable item on the streets, and they are then used in crimes a year or two down the road,” Barnes said. “It’s important that weapons are not being left in unlocked cars.
According to FBI crime data, there was more than $6.4 billion lost nationwide to motor vehicle thefts in 2019, the most recent data. During that year there were an estimated 721,885 thefts.
