A stretch of Interstate 45 will close during the evening hours next weekend as construction continues along the Dallas to Houston corridor, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced Friday.
The closure will allow construction crews the opportunity to set beams on the I-45 bridge over Park Road 40. Both the southbound lanes of I-45 along with Park Road 40 will be closed on Jan. 24 and 25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.
All southbound I-45 traffic must exit using the Veterans Memorial Road exit (exit 112). Traffic will be directed across Park Road 40 to access the southbound I-45 entrance ramp, as Park Road 40 will be closed underneath the bridge.
Park Road 40 will also be closed between the I-45 ramps Jan. 28-29 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night. The closure is necessary to set deck panels on the southbound I-45 bridge over Park Road 40.
The construction of the six miles widening project, Segment 1B of I-45 from 0.5 miles north of Vick Springs Road to 0.3 miles north of Hwy. 19. This project will widen I-45 to six lanes and will replace the State Park Road 40 bridges and the southbound Hwy. 19 flyover.
During the 3-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity. I-45 and southbound Hwy. 19 will also be closed at various times for the safety of the traveling public and construction workers.
The reconstruction of I-45 will take place in two major phases. Phase 1 of the project will include the addition of Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, northbound Hwy. 19 bridge and a new southbound Hwy. 19 flyover. Phase 2 includes the replacement of the Park Road 40 bridges.
Johnson Bros. Corporation, a Southland Company was awarded the construction contract for the amount of $116,878,722.89.
