Street fair, Wine Down, farmers market: Busy Saturday planned in Downtown Huntsville

Events are beginning to return to Huntsville, with a big weekend on tap downtown.
The opening of the farmers market, a new street fair and more are planned for Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know.
Downtown Street Fair
The Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance will celebrate 10 years of Wine Down, Shop Small with the creation of a vendor and food festival along 12th Street in Downtown Huntsville.
Event organizers are calling the event a scaled-down version of the popular Fair on the Square, which is held annually in October. The street fair will feature 74 booths, including food trucks and vendors selling everything from handcrafted items to antiques.
The fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We have it all downtown, and are very proud of what Huntsville has to offer,” said Mary Jane Crowe, the president of the Downtown Business Alliance. “The only way to get that out is by having people come to Huntsville and experience what downtown has to offer.”
Wine Down, Shop Small
Following the street fair, downtown merchants will host the 10th anniversary of Wine Down, Shop Small.
Shoppers will be able to enjoy wine tastings from Texas wineries and food samples from eight local restaurants and caterers, while strolling through our historic downtown. Businesses around the downtown square will host either a winery or a food vendor.
Each ticket purchased will include a complimentary wine glass, wine bag, Bingo prize card, giveaways, wine tastings, food samples and a night of fun and live music. Prizes include hundreds of dollars in gift certificates and a Consuela handbag.
Wine Down, Shop Small will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 .p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and are available at huntsvilledba.com or through downtown merchants.
Downtown Farmers Market
Escape the big box stores and head to the Huntsville Downtown Farmers Market for fresh produce and artisan goods.
The farmers market happens every Saturday, beginning Saturday, through the end of July from 8 a.m. to noon on University Avenue near Rather Park.
The type of items you can expect at the Downtown Huntsville Farmers Market include fresh produce, jams, jellies, natural bath and beauty products and so much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.