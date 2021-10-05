Storybook 5K supports education initiatives

HUNTSVILLE — A Time 2 Read is gearing up for its second Storybook Character 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, Nov. 6, raising funds to promote literacy and help support Huntsville ISD campuses.
“It’s basically our fall fundraiser for A Time 2 Read,” A Time 2 Read executive director Holly McMichael said. “This one helps us raise money for program needs, training, supplies and backpacks – just all of the ins and outs of running an organization like this.”
Last year’s event brought in around 180 participants and raised over $11,400 through marketing, sponsorships and participation costs, to put directly back into their work with Huntsville ISD schools.
“I still feel like that was a really good turn out last year in the middle of the pandemic. We were pleased with it being our first attempt to do a 5K and our first really big fundraiser,” McMichael said.
“We’re looking forward to another great year, we’ve had lots of businesses who have agreed to help sponsor us, whether it be with financial donations or in-kind donations,” McMichael said, noting that Ward Furniture & Flooring has returned for a second year as a platinum sponsor for the non-profit, and was joined by The Vance & Karen Howard Foundation.
Registration is open online, or can be completed the day of at 7 a.m., followed by the program at 7:30 a.m, during which time, prizes will be awarded to those who choose to dress up as their favorite story book character in the categories of Best Family, Best Child and Best Adult.
The race will begin and end at the University Heights Baptist Church parking lot, with the 5K tracing two laps down Sycamore, through Palm, Murray, Montgomery and Bowers streets, while the one-mile fun run will mostly circle the church’s parking lot twice.
“We tried to circle the church twice on both of them so that if anybody had young children or was really tired and thought, ‘I don’t want to do this again,’ they’re already near their car and near the parking lot the first time around,” McMichael said.
Virtual race options will be available again this year and those who sign up for the race before Oct. 11 will be guaranteed a race t-shirt in their size of choice. Swag bags will be available to all participants at the event as well.
Because of the community’s participation on their fundraising events like the Story Book Character run, A Time 2 Read has been able to remain an instrumental tool to strengthen second grade reading levels using the Arise 2 Read program. The non-profit has also been able to give backpacks filled with learning supplies to all second graders in HISD every year, regardless of their participation in the program. Last year’s donations amounted to 420 backpacks distributed throughout the district.
“We base if off of the research statistic that says that students need to read at least six books over the summer so that they do not go backwards in what they’ve learned in the school year,” McMichael said.
The backpacks include six reading books, a workbook, a list of vocabulary words, activity sheets, information for the library’s summer reading program and information for parents to help their student practice their reading over the summer, as well as small fun items.
“Last year with COVID, we weren’t in the schools to the degree we’ve been in the past, but when the spring semester started in 2021, we were able to get into two schools and coach there for about two months. We had about 35 children who were in the program over those two months, but still, with the back pack fundraiser that we do and the community of Huntsville and the volunteers, we still were able to raise the money we needed with that and the run to make sure that every student in the district got a backpack,” McMichael said.
As A Time 2 Read makes their ways back into three of the four elementary schools after a year of limited participation due to the pandemic, the non-profit is in need of volunteers to work on-on-one with second graders that are struggling to read for one hour each week.
To explore volunteer options, donate or sign up for the Story Book Character 5K and Fun Run, visit www.atime2read.org.
