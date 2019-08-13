A Monday morning traffic stop led sheriff's deputies to the discovery of a stolen gun in Huntsville.
Officers pulled over a speeding vehicle near exit 123 on Interstate 45 north around 10:45 a.m. and immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. Deputies asked the suspect – identified as Dalo Gant, 22, of Dallas – to exit the vehicle for a search.
During the search, deputies discovered a handgun that was reported stolen out of Louisiana.
“I am happy we got a stolen weapon off the street,” WCSO Captain Tim Whitecotton said. “This was excellent work by deputies.”
Grant was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $2,500 in bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.