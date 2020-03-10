Police are on the lookout for two men who they say stole a vehicle and ran it into a parked car early Monday morning in Huntsville.
Officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Avenue O around 7:30 p.m. Monday night, when a victim reported their vehicle stolen. Police say around 3 a.m. Monday morning, two unknown hispanic males stole the vehicle, hit a parked car and then fled the scene on foot.
According to the victim, he had arranged for the vehicle to be repossessed and was instructed to leave his keys in the vehicle. Officers say when the repo employees informed the victim that the vehicle was not there, and he notified the police. Police recovered the vehicle earlier in the day in the 500 block of Avenue J, after the wreck.
“It is never a good idea to leave your keys in a vehicle, whether it is being repoed or not,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have had several vehicles stolen recently, which we believe is the result of people attempting to steal items, but when they see keys in the ignition, take off with the vehicle instead.”
