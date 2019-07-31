A Spring man is behind bars after police discovered three types of drugs, stolen credit cards, driver’s licenses and debit cards during a traffic stop.
Police say that a vehicle had its brake lights out in the 300 block of State Highway 19 around midnight Wednesday, when they conducted a routine stop. Officers say the suspect – identified as David Alvear, 40, of Spring – admitted that he had a citation on his license and did not currently have one.
While speaking to Alvear, police say that they noticed a bullet on the floorboard. Officers asked Alvear if he has a weapon in the vehicle, and retrieved a revolver that was reported stolen from Jersey Village. Authorities say the vehicle was thoroughly searched and a scale used for weighing drugs was found, which Alvear said he used to weigh marijuana. Authorities say they also found around a gram of methamphetamine and a gram of heroin.
Police say they also discovered several stolen credit and debit cards, licenses, a child’s passport and a forged check.
“This was a great bust by the officers,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “They did a great job securing evidence and ensuring safety.”
Alvear was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, fraud, forgery, driving with an invalid license, displaying a false license and theft of a firearm. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $87,000 in bonds.
