Sting Ray Anthony brings '50s and '60s show to Old Town Theatre

The Old Town Theatre will be taken on a trip down memory when Sting Ray Anthony brings his “Jukebox Rocks” Rock ‘n’ Roll Extravaganza show to Huntsville.
The show will include music from the 1950s and ‘60s and also will feature special guest Shake, Rattle and Roll, a tribute show group.
“My show is a variety show, it’s not just one specific thing because there’s so much good music from back then and you can’t ignore it,” Anthony said.
Anthony has been performing for 40 years after being introduced by his mother to rock and roll legends like Elvis and Ritchie Valens. Since then, he knew that he wanted to be on-stage performing these classics and bring joy to the generations that grew up listening to them.
“That is why I do what I do, so they can keep hearing this music and enjoying it,” Anthony said.
To make sure everyone enjoys the show, Anthony does not stick to a set list, but will play some common favorites then turn to the crowd for his recommendations. He often waits to perform Elvis’ music until this point so that people can hear the songs that they love, which may be less common among other oldies performers. This free-form style of performing has gotten audiences up on their feet, which is much to Anthony’s enjoyment.
“One of the greatest pleasures I see is when the grandparents, parents or the great grandparents, they bring in their granddaughters and great granddaughters, and they’re all dressed up in poodle skirts and glasses and they’re out in the aisles dancing,” Anthony said.
He further explained that he loves to see his audience get up and dance while he performs and encourages couples in attendance to do so as well. Anthony calls these older couples out to get them up and dancing together for what is often the first time since their wedding. He feels that his performances provide them with the opportunity to do something that wouldn’t be possible elsewhere.
Anthony is looking forward to his first performance in Huntsville and hopes to see a big turnout of people of all ages so that he can do what he does best and spark an interest in 50s and 60s music in today’s generation.
Sting Ray Anthony’s Juke Box Rock will rock the Old Town Theatre on August 27 at 7 p.m., with the opening show by Shake, Rattle & Roll. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.