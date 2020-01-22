Still waiting on a closing date

A closing date for a $7.8 million public acquisition of Huntsville Memorial Hospital has yet to be set.
Over a week, after an initial closing date of Jan. 13, 2020, officials with the Walker County Hospital District announced Wednesday that they still have outstanding matters that need to be completed prior to closing.
“There are a couple of really important issues that we don’t have in place,” Walker County Hospital District chairman Anne Karr Woodard said. “We hope to have this handled shortly.”
The sale of substantially all assets was approved by Judge David R. Jones of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Dec. 30, 2019.
The Walker County Hospital District is expected to takeover ownership under a joint-venture agreement with Plano-based healthcare provider Community Hospital Corporation. The new entity will be called Huntsville Community Hospital Inc.
In its filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Walker County Hospital Corporation — the former operations board for the hospital — reported $25 million in assets and $28.3 million in liabilities. The hospital district’s purchase includes $4.8 million in cash for the hospital’s accounts receivable ledger, which WCHC valued at $23.8 million.
HOSPITAL UPDATE
In his monthly public update, Huntsville Memorial Hospital CEO Steve Smith said that net revenues continue to trend upwards for the hospital. In December, Smith noted that hospital admissions were 7% below 2018, while in-patient rehab is up 72% from prior year.
Emergency room visits have also trended upwards for the hospital with 12,859 visits in December, a 4% increase from the prior year.
INMATE CARE
High prescription costs for indigent inmates within the Walker County Jail continue to rise for the hospital district, with the organization owing Walker County a $6,650.90 true-up fee on top of its monthly fee of $5,785.
“We are going to have to try and find a way to bring those costs down or at least come up with a plan to reduce the costs of the drugs,” Beaty said. “We have been reaching out to surrounding hospitals and hospital districts to see how they handle this, and hope to get a handle on this soon.”
Other managers agreed.
“This board is going to have to look at our indigent program in the next month or so,” Woodard said. “We have some surrounding hospital districts that don’t pay for prescriptions at all and we are paying for the three most expensive. With operating a hospital, we are going to have to really look at cutting some of that back.”
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Hospital District is scheduled for February 26.
