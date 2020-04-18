Local health clubs and fitness studios are bringing the gym to their members’ homes through virtual workouts in an effort to keep clients on track through their health journeys and to ensure that their doors are able to reopen after indefinite closure.
The switch has been a new endeavor for Fox Yoga, Iron Works Health Club and Hard Body Fitness, who had to conceptualize and execute a plan as early as mid-March when Governor Abbott first called for the closure of gyms across Texas.
“As a gym instructor it was a little strange at first because you’re used to having that people interaction and now you’re going to filming,” Iron Works Health Club general manager Melissa Benard said.
The classes have been implemented for nearly a month and as of Thursday, Iron Works Health Club reported having 319 active group members across their Facebook Live classes, Facebook video and content from their website.
Fox Yoga also streams through Facebook Live every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to private group members, and saves the sessions for those who cannot make the scheduled times.
“It’s been kind of fun because I can do it and people outside of the community can take it,” Fox Yoga owner Katie Fox said.
The switch to virtual classes has opened up a new door for Fox, as her clients recommend her classes to out of state family and friends. She’s reaching a whole new audience outside of the community and plans to continue virtual classes after her studio is able to reopen.
Fox Yoga and Hard Body Fitness both noted facing difficulties around the second week of March once schools started closing out of concern for the virus reaching closer to home.
“Instead of having 15 people, I was having like three and four – people had already stopped coming because of the virus,” Fox said, adding that she had to cancel classes that mainly catered to older clients.
Brandi Gabehart of Hard Body Fitness works with a large elderly group as well through personal training sessions. Many of her elderly clients are rehabilitating from medical conditions like hip surgery or diabetes and have to continue their training to complete their health goals.
However, stay at home ordinances have created a new audience for the health professionals.
From parental request, Fox has started offering free kids yoga videos on Fox Yoga’s public Facebook page and has received great response.
“Be it yoga for the kids or in the closed group, a lot of it is the families doing the yoga together, so I think that’s been kind of fun, I think people have had a completely different experience now,” Fox said.
The instructors name the enacted stay at home ordinance and these virtual programs as bringing families closer together over something they can do as a whole, instilling healthy habits and bonding time.
“We do believe that fitness is a family thing, it’s for everybody – it’s not just for 20-year-olds, it’s for your little kids all the way up to your active aging adults. These little kids see their parents making these good decisions and it’s just creating good habits and making it something that the entire family can be a part of,” Benard said.
Benard’s six kids join in on the virtual workouts with her for their P.E. school credits. Her oldest four, herself and her husband do the 30 minute bootcamps session offered by Iron Works Health Club while her two younger ones do yoga with her.
“The way that we’ve done our virtual classes is we realize that not everyone has a gym at home so we give different options that you can use. You could use a five pound weight, or you could use a five pound bag of sugar, or you could use a backpack with two books in it … Whatever your level is, you can find household items to help you with your workout,” Benard said, adding that her kids use a large can of baked beans for bicep curls.
Hard Body Fitness has seen an increase of clients during this time as homebound individuals seek out new ways to stay active, from newly engaged couples looking to get ready for their big day, to high school athletes looking to stay in shape.
“Kids that are in sports, their parents are not wanting them to sit at home not doing anything, not getting any activity and getting out of shape before sports do pick back up, so I actually probably got about six new high school students,” Hard Body Fitness owner Brandi Gabehart said.
Gabehart is currently working with 21 individuals through virtual personal training sessions, first determining what kind of equipment they have available, if any, and tailoring the programs adequately.
“We want you to have the ability to continue to move because movement is so essential to your mental health as well as your physical health,” Benard said. “By moving and exercising, it’s going to help you balance all of the negative in the world and bring positive into yours.”
In addition to aiding in bone and muscle health, relief from physical pain and managing weight, moving and exercising effects the different parts of the brain, boosting mental health, raising energy levels and releasing endorphins.
“I’ve had many reach out saying that they feel so much better emotionally since they’ve been doing the yoga classes, be it the free ones or the closed group, they’ve really calmed down, their stress levels have lowered and they’re looking forward to that practice,” Fox said.
Fox’s clients also expressed drinking less alcohol or relying less on other forms of unhealthy habits to ease their minds.
“They realized that by practicing yoga, they’re not reaching for whatever that is to calm their nerves as often because naturally they’re a little more centered, a little more grounded with what’s going on and that’s just the practice in general,” Fox said.
As gyms remain closed throughout the month of April, it is important to support local gyms over commercial virtual classes to ensure that their doors are able to reopen after the pandemic passes.
