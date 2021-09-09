Statewide pump price increases one penny

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than from this day last week and is 93 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.13 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.70 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.78 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.18, which is the same when compared to this day last week and 97 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Gas price averages in many spots around the Lone Star State are relatively unchanged from last week. It appears former tropical system Ida had minimal long-term impacts to pump prices, though some fluctuation is still possible over the next few weeks. Plus, gasoline demand typically decreases after Labor Day. Crude oil prices have also been relatively stable over the past few weeks.
“After a very busy summer driving season, it is typical around this time of year for gasoline demand to decrease and, often times, gasoline prices can trend downward as well,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Drivers in many parts of Texas may start to notice gas prices falling slowly as we approach the fall season.”
Drivers in Texas are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
