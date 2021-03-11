Statewide pump average reaches nearly two-year high as crude oil price climbs

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 10 cents more than on this day last week and is 54 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.86 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.47 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.52 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.83, which is nine cents more when compared to this day last week and 49 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Crude oil prices keep climbing due to the surprise decision by The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to essentially keep current production cuts in place through April. This, coupled with market optimism of the impact the stimulus package could have on the economy, has led to higher prices at the pump. The last time the statewide average was at this price was around Memorial Day 2019. The latest data available from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows refinery utilization in the U.S. is at 61 percent in the Gulf Region, which is likely also contributing to the continued rise in gas prices. That’s up from 41 percent the week prior.
“Gas prices are expected to keep rising in the coming days as crude oil prices climb,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “As a result, Texans are paying the highest gas prices in almost two years.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
