Statewide gas price average stable thus far after Hurricane Nicholas batters Gulf Coast

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than from this day last week and is 95 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.09 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.79 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.19, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and $1.01 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Despite the interruption to the oil and gas industry after two tropical systems, the statewide gas price average managed to remain stable through Thursday morning. This is likely due to a drop in demand for gasoline, which is typical after the Labor Day holiday. And while Gulf Coast refinery operations are still reduced compared to a couple of weeks ago, according to the Energy Information Administration, regional gas supplies are still at a healthy level. Some metropolitan areas have experienced average pump price spikes since last week, including Midland, Odessa and Laredo.
“Pump prices have the potential to still be volatile at times over the next few weeks as the Gulf of Mexico has experienced two hurricanes recently in Texas and Louisiana, impacting the oil and gas industry,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, as we approach the fall season, and barring any major disruptions, drivers could see gas prices decrease as fewer people tend to take road trips this time of the year.”
Drivers in Texas are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
