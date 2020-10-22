The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as on this day last week and is 42 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.05 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $1.70 per gallon. Driver's in Walker County are paying an average of $1.87 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.17, which is a penny less when compared to this day last week and 47 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Motorists in the Lone Star State have been paying below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded on average for 223 days, according to historical data from gasprices.aaa.com. That is the longest time since the statewide average hit $2 a gallon for the first time in 2005. COVID-19 concerns continue to keep the gasoline demand level well below last year, coming in more than three percent lower week-to-week on a national level. In addition, regional gasoline supplies increased week-to-week by about two percent.
“Drivers in Texas have been seeing consistent prices this month, staying around $1.86 on average statewide over the last four-week period,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “COVID-19 concerns impacting daily life and travel appears to keep diminishing demand for gasoline when compared to last year.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
