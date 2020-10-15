Statewide gas price average remains below $2/Gallon for 216 Days

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than on this day last week and is 41 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.07 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $1.72 per gallon. Driver's in Walker County are paying an average of $1.87 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.18, which is a penny less when compared to this day last week and 46 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Texas drivers have been paying below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded on average for 216 days, according to historical data from gasprices.aaa.com. That is the longest time since the statewide average hit $2 a gallon for the first time in 2005. COVID-19 concerns continue to keep gasoline demand well below last year, which has contributed to cheaper fuel prices since the spring.
“Motorists in the Lone Star State have been filling up with fuel at under $2 per gallon on average since mid-March,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “It appears as though the market remains balanced despite many variables, including a busy hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico and lower than normal demand due to COVID-19 concerns.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
