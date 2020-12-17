Statewide gas price average jumps to highest level in more than three months

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.91 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents more than on this day last week and is 32 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.16 while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.81 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.89 per gallon, slightly above other counties in the Houston metropolitan region.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.20, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week and 35 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Prices at the pump in the Lone Star State jumped five cents as U.S. demand for retail gasoline increased week-to-week by nearly five percent. Weekly gasoline inventories remained relatively steady and crude oil prices have been creeping upward to above $48 a barrel (WTI). Crude prices have been increasing on the news that the U.S. government has begun distributing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. healthcare workers, according to Oil Price Information Service. Today’s statewide gas price average for a gallon of regular unleaded is the highest price since early September. Still, the price for retail gas and crude oil, as well as demand, are moderately less than last year.
“Increasing demand for gasoline and rising crude prices are primary factors for climbing prices at the pump,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “COVID-19 concerns are still keeping demand far lower than last year, which has held the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas to under $2 per gallon for the majority of 2020.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
