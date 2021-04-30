Statewide gas price average down a penny as demand drops slightly, supply increases

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.58 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is $1.07 more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.89 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.40 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.60 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.89, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and $1.12 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for U.S. gasoline dropped back below nine million barrels per day, which was a decline of two percent week-to-week. Regional fuel supplies increased, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered higher as well, increasing slightly to 90 percent. Crude oil prices have also been on the rise, sitting at $65 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI), Thursday morning.
“Texas drivers are seeing some stability at the pump when compared to last week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, market forecasts still suggest that prices will likely rise as we head into the summer driving season, but by how much remains to be seen.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., with the 2nd lowest statewide average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
