Statewide gas price average 87 cents higher year-to-year as summer travel soars

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is 87 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.08 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.65 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.73 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.08, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and 92 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending June 18, the U.S. gasoline demand increased from the week prior. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers fell, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered flat from the week prior. As demand for gasoline rises, crude oil prices also have been on the increase, which will likely contribute to more expensive pump prices in the days to come.
“While the statewide average dropped a penny on the week, it’s 87 cents more per gallon when compared to this time last year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers can anticipate prices to be more expensive, especially as more Texans than ever are projected to travel by car to their Independence Day destinations.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
