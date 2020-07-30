Statewide fuel price average ranks third lowest in the country

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is 59 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.13 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $1.78 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.85 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.19, which is the same as compared to this day last week and 54 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Motorists around the Lone Star State continue to fill up with gas below $2 a gallon on average. Only ten other states are paying under that $2 a gallon threshold. Prices around the state continue to show low volatility as regional gasoline supply has returned to above 91 million barrels while U.S. gasoline demand has increased by about three percent compared to the prior week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. The price of crude oil has also been relatively unchanged in recent weeks.
“We are entering the final weeks of the summer driving season, and drivers around Texas are still paying under $2 a gallon on average,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Pump prices may continue to push downward as COVID-19 concerns persist, excluding any major interruptions, such as significant tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to AAA data.
