In his first public address in Walker County since the close of the 86th Texas Legislature, State Senator Charles Schwertner spoke Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Huntsville.
From property tax relief to education reform, Schwertner discussed several key issues that were addressed during the legislative session.
“This session was very important in a historical context, with significant bipartisan effort in dealing with the kitchen table issues that affect all of Texans,” Schwertner told local Rotarians.
Senate Bill 2
Senate Bill 2 made an array of changes to the property appraisal and tax systems. New requirements, including tax rates and other information posted in an online database, are meant to make the process more transparent and easier for taxpayers to understand.
However, the measure includes one controversial provision that requires many cities, counties and other taxing units to hold an election if they wish to raise 3.5% more property tax revenue than the previous year. The growth rate excludes taxes levied on new construction and can be averaged over three years, allowing taxing units to exceed the 3.5% threshold in some of them.
“Our property taxes are relatively high, with some areas seeing their taxes increase by as much as 7% a year,” Schwertner said. If you are living on a fixed income, then you can’t compensate for the rising property taxes.
Entities that believe they need more revenue can still petition to go above the 3.5% threshold, but they will now have to go to the voters and let the public decide if it is a worthwhile investment. That is a substantial difference and will change the trajectories of many taxing entities in terms of how they grow over time.”
Along with House Bill 3, the Senate bill could lower school tax rates by an average of 8 cents per $100 valuation in 2020 and 13 cents in 2021. For the owner of a $250,000 house, that could yield a tax cut of $200 in 2020 and $325 in 2021.
House Bill 3
The $11.6 billion school finance measure included about $6.5 billion in new public education spending, plus about $5.1 billion devoted to lowering Texans’ property tax bills.
The spending will increase per-student base funding by about 20% and include money to give teachers raises, fund free full-day pre-K for eligible 4-year-olds and reduce the amount of money wealthy districts must spend to subsidize poor districts through the state’s recapture program.
“With the enhancement of funding into our schools, the state has increased their allowance from 38% to 45%, which in turn allowed for the lower tax rate at the lower level,” Schwertner said.
The bill also provided funds for schools to give bonuses between $3,000 to $12,000.
“Our education system in Texas is a difficult system and we need to do everything we can to make the teaching profession one that is a long-term career,” Schwertner said.
Schwertner did address future challenges with how the state continues to fund the teacher increases.
“When we left the session, we had spent all of the extra money that we came into the session with, as well as $6 billion from the rainy day fund, without a way to fund the education reform measures in the future,” Schwertner said. “The state has put itself into a long term commitment to enhance school funding, so this will be an issue for years and years to come.
“Overall, we are doing well in Texas, and I want to see that economic beacon continue to shine.”
