State Rep. Ben Leman says he won't seek reelection to Texas House

State Rep. Ben Leman, R-Anderson, said Friday he will not seek reelection to the lower chamber in 2022.
Leman has represented House District 13 since 2018 after he filled an unexpired term.
In a statement, Leman said he decided to retire after responsibilities and duties outside of the public office will require much more of his time moving forward.
“Rest assured, I will serve the remainder of my term with the same passion and energy you have seen throughout the time I have occupied the position,” he said.
“I would like to thank all of my friends and supporters for giving me the honor of serving as your State Representative. Together, we have secured many victories that improve the world in which we live. I am most proud of our accomplishments this 87th Legislative Session, the most conservative in state history. I have enjoyed fighting each and every day with you for our rural Texas values, and I will continue to do so as a private citizen,” he noted.
House District 13 covers Grimes, Austin, Burleson, Colorado, Fayette, Lavaca and Washington counties.
