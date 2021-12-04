State of the City set for Monday

Isaiah Adeoye | For The ItemHuntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger cuts the red ribbon to signify the grand opening of the city’s new skate park at Eastham Thomason Park earlier this year. The skate park was one of many new additions to the city that was accomplished in 2021.

HUNTSVILLE — The city of Huntsville will be hosting its annual State of the City address at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in the Walker County Storm Shelter

Doors to the shelter will open at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Andy Brauninger and City Manager Aron Kulhavy will speak to community members about the past year and provide a look ahead to the future. After they speak, there will be an opportunity for questions from the community.

City staff will also have tables set up so community members can walk around and ask questions to learn more about department operations and key projects.

The presentation will be streamed on Facebook Live and the city’s website at www.huntsvilletx.gov

Tags

Trending Video