State of the City set for Monday

HUNTSVILLE — The city of Huntsville will be hosting its annual State of the City address at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in the Walker County Storm Shelter
Doors to the shelter will open at 5:30 p.m.
Mayor Andy Brauninger and City Manager Aron Kulhavy will speak to community members about the past year and provide a look ahead to the future. After they speak, there will be an opportunity for questions from the community.
City staff will also have tables set up so community members can walk around and ask questions to learn more about department operations and key projects.
The presentation will be streamed on Facebook Live and the city’s website at www.huntsvilletx.gov.
