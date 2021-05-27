State gas prices reach three year high

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.73 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less than on this day last week and is $1.10 more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.99 while drivers in the Amarillo area are paying the least at $2.56 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.69 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.04, which is the same when compared to this day last week and $1.08 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending May 21, the U.S. gasoline demand number jumped to almost 9.5 million barrels per day. The last time the EIA registered U.S. demand at more than 9.5 million barrels and above was in mid-March 2020. Regional fuel supplies decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered flat from the week prior. Demand for gasoline is anticipated to remain higher when compared to last year as AAA predicts millions more people are preparing for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. In Texas, 2.8 million people will drive 50 miles or more to their holiday destination.
While year-to-year Texas gas prices are at least $1 more per gallon heading into this Memorial Day, drivers are paying similar prices seen on Memorial Day 2018. However, at $3.04 the national gas price average will be the highest since 2014. AAA does not expect gas prices to deter holiday travelers.
“Gasoline demand was projected to rise, and that’s exactly what’s happening, due to several factors including increasing vaccination rates and growing consumer confidence,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Consumption of fuel should remain strong as Memorial Day approaches and Texas is expected to see a strong rebound in the number of people traveling by automobile compared to last year’s holiday weekend.”
