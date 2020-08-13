The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than on this day last week and is 51 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.02 while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.78 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.82 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.17, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and 47 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is up by two pennies week-to-week as demand for retail gasoline has increased and continues to grow closer to regional supply levels. Still, demand levels are below normal due to COVID-19 concerns. Prices are expected to fluctuate in the coming days as regional markets continue adjusting. Demand is expected to remain below normal because many students who would typically be returning to school will begin the year with virtual classes from home.
“As regional markets readjust to lower than average demand levels, we expect to see continued pump price fluctuation,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "This is primarily due to market forces trying to balance supply and demand.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 5th lowest in the country, according to Gasprices.AAA.com.
