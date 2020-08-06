The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.85 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than on this day last week and is 59 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.06 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $1.74 per gallon. Driver's in Walker County are paying an average of $1.83 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.18, which is one cent less compared to this day last week and 52 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Texans are filling up with the least expensive gas since the end of June, according to gasprices.aaa.com. The downward trend is likely to continue as gasoline demand dropped across the country week-over-week by about two percent and regional gas supplies increased by nearly one percent. The price of crude oil has been on the rise, but not significantly enough to drive current gas prices higher.
“Historically, gas prices in Texas tend to fluctuate during August, and drivers will likely see some fluctuation this month as well,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, prices likely won’t spike due to continued COVID-19 concerns and lower demand for gasoline.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 2nd lowest in the country, according to AAA data.
