Anger over power grids failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted this week, as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering with no assurances that their electricity and heat — out since Monday in many homes — would return soon or stay on once it finally does.
“This has been a challenging time for all of us, some haven’t had power for days and some are still without water,” Republican Congressman Kevin Brady said. “For Congress the question is, what can we do to improve the reliability and resilience of electricity in Texas so we can avoid a disaster like this ever again.”
Nearly the entirety of Walker County lost power Monday after Entergy Texas’ western territory — encompassing anything west of the Trinity River — experienced a record all-time load. The high electrical power demand caused a power shortage and issues caused by the freeze impacted the generation units and transmission lines.
The electricity provider, like many others across the state, also utilized targeted customer outages to prevent the possibility of more extensive and wider spread outages. The outages were spread on all available circuits, with the exception of circuits feeding critical customers, which impacted Entergy’s ability to rotate the outages.
In all, nearly 11,000 customers in the Huntsville-area still had no power Wednesday afternoon in the midst of historic snowfall and below freezing temperatures. Most of those went back online Thursday morning, nearly three days after their lights went out.
Walker County operates outside of the the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which provides de-regulated power to nearly 75% of the state. Instead, the region is under the umbrella of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which provides power to portions of Southeast Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi in it’s southern region.
Entergy Texas received a directive from MISO to reduce 800 megawatts of energy due to the generation outages. This amount of power can generate electricity for nearly 500,000 homes.
“We know how challenging these past couple of days have been for our customers and communities,” said Sallie Rainer, Entergy Texas president and CEO. “We have taken additional steps to prepare and protect our assets for the extreme cold beyond the measures implemented in advance of the winter storm earlier this week, in addition to returning power generation to service.”
On Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Texas had requested 60 generators and that hospitals and nursing homes would get priority. Two warming stations were opened to accommodate hundreds of people around the city of Huntsville.
Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston, said the problem was a lack of weatherized power plants and a statewide energy market that doesn't incentivize companies to generate electricity when demand is low. In Texas, demand peaks in August, at the height of the state's sweltering summers.
He rejected that the storm went beyond what providers could have anticipated.
“That's nonsense. It's not acceptable,” Hirs said. “Every eight to 10 years we have really bad winters. This is not a surprise.”
Joshua Rhodes, an energy researcher at the University of Texas in Austin, said the state's electric grid fell victim to a cold spell that was longer, deeper and more widespread than Texas had seen in decades.
Climate change should be factored in too, he said.
“We’re going to have to plan for more of this kind of weather. People said this would never happen in Texas, and yet it has.”
Brady said that a number of federal and state lawmakers will be questioning both ERCOT and MISO with some common sense questions.
“We have to know how they prepared and what we can do to prevent a repeat,” he said. “The bigger question for Texas is, do we have the right balance of baseload energy that we can count on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.