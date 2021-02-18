Walker County is slowly starting to recover from historic winter storms.
As part of the recovery process, Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a statewide initiative to collect damage assessment data for this unprecedented event. This information is being collected to help officials across the state gain an understanding of damages for individuals throughout Texas.
The includes Walker County, which has seen thousands go days with water and power.
“Our objective in this effort is to demonstrate the scale of this disaster at the local level,” Abbott said. “As such, this will be a local effort with support from the state. With this detailed information, we will be able to demonstrate the total impact statewide.”
The success of this effort will assist the local jurisdiction with the eligibility to potential federal programs.
To participate in the survey, please visit www.itemonline.com/storm.
