A $24 million city bond project is nearing the starting line.
The Huntsville City Council is expected to hold the first reading of a multi-million contract for the design of a new city hall and service center. The projects were approved by voters in 2016, as part of a $128 million bond package.
“As part of the Council’s 2014 Strategic Plan, city staff investigated and reported to the city council the opportunity to issue around $24 million worth of general obligation and revenue fund debt without raising the tax rate,” city manager Aron Kulhavy said in Tuesday’s meeting packet.
The city service center, which was constructed in the early 1970s, was originally built for 10 offices and four service pays. Now, approximately 40 employees are officed out of the building.
The service center also houses all non-police and fire staff during a disaster. City staff has stressed concerns that the current facility would not be able to withstand a major emergency.
“It’s unrealistic to expect that building to be operationally sufficient for another 20 years,” Kulhavy added.
The city hall expansion would allow for the relocation of public services from the service center, while providing a centralized and efficient service hub for residents.
City Council is expected to award the near-$2 million contract to Randall Scott Architects out of Richardson. The final overall cost will be included with the second reading of this contract, which is expected to occur on Feb. 18.
Tuesday’s city council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall.
