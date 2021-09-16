HUNTSVILLE — Since losing everything in Hurricane Ida, a Louisiana family is starting over again and setting down roots in the Huntsville community.
Last week, Jorge Cambero, his wife, Diana Gonzalez and their two sons, David and Henry, returned to see what was left of their mobile home and found it torn nearly in two, with most of the roof missing. What was left of their life there lay strewn amongst debris scattered throughout the mobile home park.
With the constant rain and heat, the mosquitos and mold have made it completely uninhabitable, forcing them to say goodbye to the only home their children have known.
“We’ve lived in the house for almost eight years, I worked hard for it, for everything. The tiles, I bought, the shelves to put my tools inside, I bought. I worked hard for it and one day we lost everything,” Jorge said.
The family, left their home in Lockport, Louisiana, as the storm neared, reaching Houston just as the hurricane touched down in their home state on Aug. 26.
After staying in a hotel for three days, the family came to Huntsville to stay with family friends until they could figure out their next move. However, the situation was not ideal with their three month-old son.
While eating their meals at the Good Shepherd Mission to relieve the toll on their hosts, the family learned of the mission’s services and found housing in one of the shelter’s family accommodations, where they’ve been staying for the past week and a half.
“When we came, the people gave us food and, most importantly, they gave us one roof for my family. It’s good out here and the people are helpful,” Jorge said.
He considers themselves lucky to have found safety in Huntsville, as he notes seeing many who have lost everything just as they have, living on Louisiana’s streets with nowhere to go. The mission has been tremendous help in getting the family clothed and fed, while Jorge’s six year-old son was provided school supplies from Huntsville ISD since starting school on Monday.
Jorge says his family hopes to stay in Huntsville and make a home here, and is looking for work in order to get them back on their feet. While Jorge was a boat welder in Louisiana, he’s been searching for anything that can pay enough to support his family of four.
“It’s sad but we start again, that’s it,” Jorge said.
