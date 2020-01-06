Starr to serve as speaker for Grimes County Republican's Reagan Dinner

Author, Fox News contributor and former Special Prosecutor during the Clinton impeachment hearings, Ken Starr, will be the guest speaker at the Grimes County Republican Party’s 15th Annual Reagan Dinner Saturday, Feb. 15.
The event will be held at the Grimes County Expo Center, 5220 FM 3455 in Navasota.
While perhaps best known for his role as the independent counsel and for the Starr Report, Starr has had a distinguished career in law, public service and academia. Whether it’s the 36 cases he has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, or his service on multiple boards such as Advocates International and the Christian Legal Society, or as past president and chancellor of Baylor University, Starr has championed the cause of religious liberty and freedom of conscience for all persons throughout his professional career.
Starr is the author of First Among Equals: The Supreme Court in American Life and Bear Country: The Baylor Story. His most recent book, Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation, was a 2018 New York Times bestseller.
General reservations for the event are $60, or $70 if postmarked after Feb. 6. VIP reservations are $75, or $90 if postmarked after Feb. 6, and include a private book signing at 4:30. Books must be purchased at the event. No reservations will be accepted after 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
A social hour with open bar begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a steak dinner at 6:30 p.m. catered by the Leona General Store.
For reservations, table sponsorships or general information, contact Karen Hale at (936) 894-2249 or (713) 851-8304 or by email at kjhale@embarqmail.com.
