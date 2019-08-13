St. Stephens celebrating 150 years

Members of a local church have been hard at work preparing for a milestone celebration.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is set to celebrate its 150th year with a spaghetti dinner and quilt auction Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church.
“Our official celebration for our 150th anniversary will not be until November, but we wanted to hold this for students returning to Sam Houston State,” organizer Nancy Franklin said. “The proceeds from the auction and dinner will go to the construction of a jubilee garden, playground, prayer garden and disc golf course.”
Members of the congregation decided to conduct the quilt auction to carry on a longstanding tradition within the church.
“Each time a child was baptized at the church, they would be given a quilt made by women within the parish,” Franklin added. “The quilts bear the same pattern, fish swimming against a blue sea, a motif for Jesus’ call to make disciples ‘fishers of men’ in Mark 1:17.”
When baptisms are held at the church, a letter is read to the children, “you may put this quilt away on a shelf, it like God, will always be there to comfort you. All you need to do is reach out and it is there.” This letter is read to remind children of the symbolism of the quilt.
“The quilts mean a great deal to our church family and we want to show the community the work our parishioners put in,” Franklin said. “We will have a range of great quilts for the auction.”
Parishioners have worked to sew dozens of quilts for the actions, ranging in size from small wall hangings to twin bed size. The quilts feature an array of colors and styles, including modern batiks, western themes and traditional patterns with vintage fabrics.
Dinner for the event will begin at 6 p.m. with a suggested donation of $10, but free for SHSU students. The quilt auction will be held from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.
“I hope we see a great turnout and attendees have a great time,” Franklin added. “I hope this will generate interest for our November celebration.”
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is located at 5019 Sam Houston Avenue in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.