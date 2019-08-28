A long time fixture in Walker County is having a community celebration this Labor Day weekend.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of New Waverly will be hosting its annual Homecoming Bazaar this Sunday. A 70-year tradition, this year’s event will celebrate the Houston-Galveston Parish’s 150th birthday while hoping to raise money for the New Waverly church’s exterior restoration currently underway.
St. Joseph’s restoration began in May and is estimated to end October 15, with the consultation of a structural engineer and the Houston-Galveston Parish.
“It started as a paint job and a few rotten boards,” said Raymond Belinowski, parishioner at St. Joseph’s. “We started talking about all of this (in 2017) and it just kind of grew to this capacity. We wanted to make sure we did a good, thorough job to make sure that the building would stay standing.”
With historical integrity in mind, the church began replacing considerable amounts of rotten wood on the steeple. However, structural concerns regarding the bell tower arose, and the bell was removed for safety.
The 111-year-old church is hoping to raise $70,000 at the Bazaar this Sunday, accounting for 10% of their $700,000 restoration budget.
“(The Bazaar is) not just a fundraiser or a financial thing … it’s kind of a gathering and a fellowship of our parishioners, visitors and friends from the community,” Belinowski said.
The Homecoming Bazaar typically brings in more than a 1,000 people each year and Pastor Dao Kim Nguyen hopes that number will increase as word spreads of the church’s restoration.
“We want to see everyone, Catholic and even non-Catholic parishioners,” Father Kim added. “We just come together in union.”
Booths will be selling plants, groceries, toys and more throughout the day with a silent auction, raffle and games. Mikeska’s award winning BBQ will be available as well as homemade Mexican, Vietnamese and Polish foods. A live auction will be held at 1 p.m.
The Homecoming Bazaar is scheduled for September 1 at 101 Elmore st. in New Waverly. For more information, contact St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at (936) 344-6104.
