Spreading good news through coffee

An aspiring defense attorney has taken a detour to spark some good in the Huntsville community.
Huntsville native, Joshua Baker, returned from law school in San Diego a year and a half ago following his father’s passing and wanted to do something positive to honor his father’s legacy, bringing Good News Cup into the picture.
“There’s a lot going on in our country right now, a lot of people are getting angry with each other, a lot of fighting going on,” Good News Cup owner Joshua Baker said. “Usually when you drink coffee you slow down, kind of just chill out a little bit and you can just talk to people.”
Good News Cup started as a mobile coffee truck based out of Dallas by Baker’s bible school friend, Ruben Garcia Jr. The two formed a loose partnership and Baker brought the coffee brand to Huntsville, recently setting up shop at the Greyhound station in Downtown to spread some good.
“We want to spread the good news – not only Jesus, because we are a faith-based operation – but we just (want) to make people happy, serve a good cup of coffee and have a good conversation with people,” Baker said.
Baker works with Puréfi Coffee Roasters based out of Spring to create their Good News charity beans, the sales of which benefit either missionaries or non-profits in the community.
Good News Cup also gives back with Tuesday profit shares on SHSU campus and previously hosted a summer movie night fundraiser for the Little League World Series bound Huntsville Youth Baseball League.
“We just try to give back in any way that we can to the community because that’s what I feel like business is; it’s an opportunity to give back,” Baker said.
Baker said that he was surprised at the amazing response from the community, especially regarding Good News Bucks, a pay-it-forward system that has accumulated and distributed over $250 dollars, often times helping releasees from TDCJ feel welcomed back to society.
“I think it’s cool that we can be one of the first people that they meet when they come out and we can just smile and say ‘hey how’s your day?’ just talk to them and love them a little bit.”
Good News Cup’s proximity to releasees was intentional, synchronizing with his dreams of helping those in the correctional system.
“When they come out we see a huge problem with them going back in because there’s hardly any opportunities for them, people treat them like they are second class,” Baker said. “If we decided that our justice system – this is how you pay your time, pay your dues to society – is to go to prison for a certain amount of time, when you come out we should be like ‘okay, you did your time, you paid your debt to society, so lets treat you like a regular human being.’”
Baker still has 1.5 years of law school left and plans on returning to school next August to finish his degree, describing his time away as “a dream deferred, not a dream denied.”
As for the future of Good News Cup, Baker sees multiple new locations, even branching out to different cities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.