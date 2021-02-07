The Walker County Historical Commission is hosting the unveiling and dedication of the newest historic marker in Walker County on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.
The marker will be located at Southend Cemetery on the extension of Montgomery Rd. between Bowers Blvd and South Sam Houston Ave. Officials with the historical commission call the cemetery the last link to a working-class Black neighborhood community that was known as the Flat. Residents of that neighborhood were displaced in the early 1970s by eminent domain, due to the expansion of Sam Houston State University.
Around the turn of the 20th century, Black American cemeteries were either linked to a church or a neighborhood community. In the South, emerging from post-slavery, Black neighborhood cemeteries were started by community leaders who formed cemetery associations. The property where Southend Cemetery is located was purchased in 1920 through the efforts of community leaders from the Flat neighborhood: Will Ezell, Colonel Williams, Byrd Stubblefield, and Richard Dillard. These four men are also listed in the original deed as trustees who formed the first cemetery association for the property.
According to the property deeds, Southend Cemetery was originally Pine Grove Cemetery. It is not known when or how the cemetery became known as Southend rather than being called by the name on the deed. One explanation is that the name began as a reference of direction or location and over time caught on, which was not an uncommon practice for oldtimers who could often not recall a proper name, but could recall a direction.
Southend Cemetery is the primary burial site for many of the original settlers of the Flat community. The cemetery is also the final resting place for residents with connections to the Flat, who have made notable contributions to Walker County history.
Mance Williams owned and operated the first Black auto mechanic shop in Huntsville. Sgt. Luby L. Smither, a WWII veteran, was a founding member and adjutant of the first Black American Legion Post No. 921 in Walker County. Numerous other Black veterans with ties to the Flat are also buried at Southend.
“As the first Black cemetery in Huntsville/Walker County to receive a historic designation, Southend Cemetery not only represents that accomplishment, but will continue to tell the story of the Flat for generations to come,” said Dr. Marilyn Byrd, a board member for the Southend Cemetery Association’s Board of Directors. Other directors are Arlita Cruse Jackson and Shannon Kyle Byrd.
