'Snowpiercer' a promising journey

I learned some time ago that it’s often a mistake to count TV series adapted from films out. Sure, some of them turn out to be tedious exercises in further commercialization of a single idea, but in the right hands the concept that worked so well as the heart of a single novel or film can be expanded into something just as mighty in a longer narrative. Shows like “Fargo” and “Hannibal” have proven that, if you’re willing to let your imagination soar beyond the things that the source material already delivered, you can make something truly special.
That said, I was still skeptical when I heard that “Snowpiercer” was coming. Adapted from director Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed sci-fi film and the French “La Transperceneige” graphic novels that inspired the big-screen version, the new TNT drama series hopes to expand on the story of an “ark train” circling around a frozen Earth, which is itself also a metaphor for class structures and how they impact humanity. The concept, as Bong’s film proved all too well, is solid and cinematic, but how do you stretch those metaphors into something longer? How do you push the boundaries of that story when your entire narrative has to unfold within a series of train cars? How is that something you can sustain long enough that an audience will want to keep coming back?
Well, the long-term success of “Snowpiercer” remains to be seen, but if the series premiere arriving on TNT May 17 has done anything, it’s proven that there’s a lot of potential here, and it’s well worth taking the ride.
Like Bong’s film, the “Snowpiercer” series imagines a world in which the remnants of humanity are forced to survive in a rather rigid class system onboard a massive train, in which the lower class “tailies” live in the back and the wealthy and influential live in lush first-class compartments near the engine. The tailies, seven years into their journey on the train, are still doing what they can to find a way to rise up out of enforced poverty, even as the train’s leaders do everything they can to keep them suppressed. A key shifting point arrives when Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), the train’s icy head of hospitality, drafts Layton Well (Daveed Diggs), a former detective living in the tail, to help solve a murder onboard. The further Layton moves up the train, the closer he gets to answers, and to potential freedom for his loved ones still living at the back of Snowpiercer.
Through this murder mystery lens, showrunner Graeme Norton opens up the world of “Snowpiercer” through Layton’s eyes, and the series explores the double lives of the people onboard, the various class struggles present throughout the train, and Melanie’s own motives as the face of the train leadership for most of the passengers. At the heart of that delicate dance are Diggs and Connelly, who bring surprising levels of humor and vulnerability to both of their roles in various ways. A show like Snowpiercer could very easily descend into pure bleak suffering hour after hour, but thanks to an ensemble cast led by these two stars, it manages to become something much more engrossing.
The big question that lingers beyond the first episode, though, is whether or not the show really can sustain that sense of energy for a season-long (or a multiple-season-long) arc. There are certain various key elements propelling the show forward, including a tremendously compelling hook at the end of the premiere, but certain elements of the plot feel more like wheel-spinning than others. Perhaps it’s a side effect of the need to run multiple plot threads out in the hope of making something out of them later, something a lot of shows do, but it seems somehow more pronounced here. It’s enough to make you wonder if there really is a plan or if it’s just mystery for mystery’s sake.
Still, at least in the context of the series premiere, those might turn out to be empty concerns. There’s enough entertainment, depth, and tremendous chemistry at work in “Snowpiercer” to make it worth a look. With any luck, a few weeks from now we won’t want to get off this train.
‘Snowpiercer’ premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. on TNT.
